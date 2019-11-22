Fri. Nov 22nd, 2019

Drunken Russian man arrested twice in one day for flashing his genitals at tourists on Bali Hai Pier and Koh Larn

Boat in Pattaya with a bridge on the background

Boat in Pattaya with a bridge on the background. Photo: Pixabay.


Pattaya – A Russian man is in custody tonight after he was flashing his genitals at tourists at Bali Hai Pier in Pattaya this afternoon.

The Marine Safety Control of the Pattaya City reports that an intoxicated Russian man was in custody after he was showing his genitals to other tourists and jumping into the water at the Bali Hai Pier.

