Four dead, three yet to be recovered from Phuket building collapse
PHUKET: Rescue workers late this afternoon recovered the fourth body from the site of the petrol station that collapsed while under construction on Thepkrasattri Rd today (Nov 21).
At the scene, Thalang District Chief Adul Chuthong told The Phuket News that the concrete roof of the structure collapsed onto the workers underneath at about 1:20pm while they were taking their lunch break.
By The Phuket News