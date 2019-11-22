Fri. Nov 22nd, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Four dead, three yet to be recovered from Phuket building collapse

1 min read
7 hours ago TN
Thai rescue workers

Thai rescue workers. Photo: Takeaway.


PHUKET: Rescue workers late this afternoon recovered the fourth body from the site of the petrol station that collapsed while under construction on Thepkrasattri Rd today (Nov 21).

At the scene, Thalang District Chief Adul Chuthong told The Phuket News that the concrete roof of the structure collapsed onto the workers underneath at about 1:20pm while they were taking their lunch break.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Five Chinese forex brokers arrested in Phuket

7 hours ago TN
1 min read

Five-metre python caught in Wichit, residents worry over missing cats

2 days ago TN
1 min read

Karaoke bar owner found hanged, partner blames debt

4 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Pope Francis Meets Thailand’s Supreme Patriarch

7 hours ago TN
1 min read

Drunken Russian man arrested twice in one day for flashing his genitals at tourists on Bali Hai Pier and Koh Larn

7 hours ago TN
1 min read

Four dead, three yet to be recovered from Phuket building collapse

7 hours ago TN
1 min read

Five Chinese forex brokers arrested in Phuket

7 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close