NAKHON PATHOM: A village head surrendered to police early Saturday after his wife was shot dead following a heated quarrel in Kamphaeng Saen district.

Suriya Kaewmanaprasert, 50, head of Moo 3 in tambon Thung Luknok, is facing a murder charge after turning himself in at Kamphaeng Saen police station at around 1am on Saturday. He handed over a 9mm pistol to district police chief Supakiart Therdtrakul, local media reported.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS