Visa restrictions for citizens from VoA and high-risk countries effective March 13th

Visa restrictions for citizens from VoA and high-risk countries effective March 13th1 min read
Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda have signed an announcement which temporarily suspends the visa on arrival facility for citizens of 18 countries and visa free entry for citizens of three COVID-19 high-risk countries, effective from March 13th.
The Prime Minister called an urgent meeting this morning with Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, Interior Minister Anupong and director-general of the Consular Services Department, to discuss the visa restrictions, after concerns were raised that they may breach bilateral agreements with some of the countries involved.
Full story: thaipbsworld.co
By Thai PBS World