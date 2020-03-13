Coronavirus Outbreak Remains at 2nd Stage: Prayut

Coronavirus Outbreak Remains at 2nd Stage: Prayut1 min read
BANGKOK, March 13 (TNA) — Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha insisted that the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) epidemic in Thailand remained at its second stage as local disease control was effective.
The daily increasing number of patients was normal and present disease control was satisfactory, he said after visiting Rajvithi Hospital.
“I insist again that the Covid-19 epidemic in Thailand has not reached its third stage… Thailand is doing very well but people must also take good care of themselves,” Gen Prayut said.
TNA