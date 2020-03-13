Fri. Mar 13th, 2020

Coronavirus Outbreak Remains at 2nd Stage: Prayut

Leaflet providing basic information on novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19)by National Institute of Health of Thailand

Leaflet providing basic information on novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19)by National Institute of Health of Thailand. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.


BANGKOK, March 13 (TNA) — Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha insisted that the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) epidemic in Thailand remained at its second stage as local disease control was effective.

The daily increasing number of patients was normal and present disease control was satisfactory, he said after visiting Rajvithi Hospital.

“I insist again that the Covid-19 epidemic in Thailand has not reached its third stage… Thailand is doing very well but people must also take good care of themselves,” Gen Prayut said.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

