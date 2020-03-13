Fri. Mar 13th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Coronavirus fears keep rescuers from handling body of Chinese man

1 min read
31 mins ago TN
Somdet Chao Phraya Fire Brigade Fire Truck in Bangkok

Somdet Chao Phraya Fire Brigade Fire Truck in Bangkok. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.


The body of a Chinese man who fell to his death from a Bangkok hotel on Friday was left at the scene for four hours because rescuers were afraid of contracting coronavirus if they handled it.

The 39-year-old man, whose name was withheld pending notification of relatives, fell from the sixth floor of the seven-storey building in Makkasan, said Pol Lt Col Khanittha Thepnual, investigation chief at the Makkasan station, who was alerted at around 12.30pm.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Suvarnabhumi Immigration Police Officer Infected with Coronavirus

2 days ago TN
1 min read

Khao San Songkran party scrubbed over Coronavirus fears

4 days ago TN
1 min read

Songkran Festival in Bangkok could be cancelled due to Coronavirus

6 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Visa restrictions for citizens from VoA and high-risk countries effective March 13th

12 mins ago TN
1 min read

Coronavirus Outbreak Remains at 2nd Stage: Prayut

20 mins ago TN
1 min read

Coronavirus fears keep rescuers from handling body of Chinese man

31 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thief who previously robbed and attacked Russian couple with knife in Pattaya arrested again

21 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close