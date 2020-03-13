Coronavirus fears keep rescuers from handling body of Chinese man





The body of a Chinese man who fell to his death from a Bangkok hotel on Friday was left at the scene for four hours because rescuers were afraid of contracting coronavirus if they handled it.

The 39-year-old man, whose name was withheld pending notification of relatives, fell from the sixth floor of the seven-storey building in Makkasan, said Pol Lt Col Khanittha Thepnual, investigation chief at the Makkasan station, who was alerted at around 12.30pm.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



