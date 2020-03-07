Sun. Mar 15th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

7 Men Drowned in Reservoir Near Myanmar Border, Autopsy Finds

2 min read
3 days ago TN
Mae Sai in Chiang Rai is a major border crossing between Thailand and Myanmar

Mae Sai in Chiang Rai is a major border crossing between Thailand and Myanmar. Photo: Tevaprapas.


An official autopsy has determined that seven men, whose bodies were found floating in a reservoir under military control near Thailand’s border with Myanmar last month, all died of drowning, a police investigator said Thursday.

The bodies were discovered in Mae Sai, a district of northern Chiang Mai that is known for being rife with drug smuggling across the Thai-Myanmar frontier. On Thursday, Chiang Rai Hospital officials released the autopsy report to the investigator, Lt. Col. Surapol Petchpisitpong, who is assigned to the Ko Chang police station.

“The doctors concluded that the cause of death was drowning. There were no gunshot wounds or physical injuries,” Surapol told BenarNews by phone. Chiang Rai province is about 880 km (546 miles) north of Bangkok.

Surapol said the autopsy confirmed his preliminary investigation after the bodies were discovered on Feb. 27. He reported seeing no signs of gunshot wounds or of physical struggles that could have led to the drownings.

Soldiers in Mae Sae said they had exchanged gunfire with about 20 suspected drugs traffickers near the frontier on Feb. 24, leading to speculation that the seven corpses found three days later could have been members of that group, according to media reports at the time.

Surapol said only one of the victims could be identified, adding he could not determine how the victims ended up in the reservoir or if they were involved in the gunfight three days earlier.

Full story: BenarNews

Nontarat Phaicharoen
Bangkok

Copyright ©2020, BenarNews. Used with the permission of BenarNews.

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Falling tree in Kanchanaburi kills boy, injures pregnant woman in pick-up

3 weeks ago TN
1 min read

Killer of rich Dutchman caught in Phrae after 13 years on the lam

4 weeks ago TN
1 min read

Fire at Phu Kradueng in Loei, 320 hectares of forest damaged

4 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Suvarnabhumi International Airport deserted as fear of coronavirus grips travellers

4 mins ago TN
1 min read

32 new coronavirus cases in Thailand’s biggest one day jump

23 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand prepares for summer storms, wind gusts during March 15-17

27 mins ago TN
1 min read

Summer storm lashes villages in Korat

32 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close