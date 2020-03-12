Thief who previously robbed and attacked Russian couple with knife in Pattaya arrested again





Pattaya – Pattaya Police arrested a thief who broke into local houses and was discovered to be involved in a robbery and knife attack on a Russian couple five years ago.

A team of the Pattaya City Police led by Lieutenant Colonel Chainarong Jitsunthorn arrested 29 year old Thai National ‘Manat’ at Soi 7 Pattaya Beach Road yesterday afternoon.

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

