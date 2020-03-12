Fri. Mar 13th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Thief who previously robbed and attacked Russian couple with knife in Pattaya arrested again

Busy street in Pattaya

Busy street in Pattaya. Photo: Milei Vencel.


Pattaya – Pattaya Police arrested a thief who broke into local houses and was discovered to be involved in a robbery and knife attack on a Russian couple five years ago.

A team of the Pattaya City Police led by Lieutenant Colonel Chainarong Jitsunthorn arrested 29 year old Thai National ‘Manat’ at Soi 7 Pattaya Beach Road yesterday afternoon.

Adam Judd
The Pattaya News

