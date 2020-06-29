COVID-19: Koh Lipe ready to accommodate New Normal





BANGKOK (NNT)-Koh Lipe in Satun province is ready to welcome tourists again on July 1st.

Called the “Maldives of Thailand”, Koh Lipe is known for its white sandy beaches and crystal blue sea. It was a popular getaway destination before being shut down for three months by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation. The closure, however, allowed the natural features of the island to rejuvenate, making it even more attractive than before.

Hotel and resort operators have made various preparations to accommodate New Normal travel once the island reopens, disinfecting rooms and spaces and training staff to carry out hygiene regulations.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Praphorn Praphornkul,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand

