16 Things to Do in Koh Lipe

Traveling to the Thai islands can conjure images of gap year kids slurping on buckets of Thai whiskey and Coke on a beach packed with other Westerners and chains like McDonalds just meters from the ocean. Head to Phuket, Phi Phi or Koh Phangan if that sounds like your type of beach vacation.

But if you are seeking an island vibe that is more laidback and would like to get away from the crowds, consider a trip to Koh Lipe. Thailand’s southernmost island, Koh Lipe boasts clear turquoise waters and less development than many of its overcrowded counterparts. While Koh Lipe is getting more well known year after year, it is still far less touristy than most other islands in Thailand.

A trip to Koh Lipe has been on our bucket list for quite some time, and our visit to this island was everything we hoped for and more: powdery white sand beaches, epic sunsets with cheap mojitos, and an overall chilled out atmosphere.

We fell in love with this little slice of paradise and can pretty confidently say you will too.

For being such a small island, we were surprised by the amount of things to do in Koh Lipe.

