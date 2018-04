Two women, one of them seven-month pregnant, drowned in the Chi river in Ubon Ratchathani’s Kherng Nai district this morning (Friday) as they tried to help two drowning men.

The tragedy occurred at about 11.30 am when 35-year Ms Sudjai Pansiri who was seven-month pregnant jumped into the Chi river in Ban Kud Kasien to rescue her 13-year old son who was struggling in the river and about to drown.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS