Buri Ram: A manhunt is under way for a 35-year-old man who gunned down his wife and father-in-law outside their house in Nang Rong district Friday.

Police were alerted to the shooting at the house in Ban Nong Makha in tambon Sadao, where the two people were found dead. They were identified as Oranee Yodsawang, 25, and her 56-year-old father Samnao Yodsawang.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SURACHAI PIRAGSA

BANGKOK POST