June 28, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Half A Million in Lockdown As Beijing Fights New Virus Cluster

1 min read
4 mins ago TN
Skyline of Beijing's CBD (Commercial Business District) area

Skyline of Beijing's CBD (Commercial Business District) area. Photo: 39degN.


TEHRAN (Tasnim) – China imposed a strict lockdown on nearly half a million people near the capital to contain a fresh coronavirus outbreak on Sunday, as authorities warned it was soon to “relax” over the new cluster of cases.

After China largely brought the virus under control, hundreds have been infected in Beijing and cases have emerged in neighboring Hebei province.

Health officials said Sunday that Anxin County — about 150 kilometers from Beijing — will be “fully enclosed and controlled”, the same strict measures imposed at the height of the pandemic in the city of Wuhan earlier this year.

Now, only one person from each family will be allowed to go out once a day to purchase necessities such as food and medicine, the county’s epidemic prevention task force said in a statement, AFP reported.

Earlier the county had been subject to some travel restrictions, but now individuals are only allowed to leave their homes to seek medical treatment, the notice said.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency

Half A Million in Lockdown As Beijing Fights New Virus Cluster 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Chinese Researchers Launch Phase-Two Human Test for Possible Coronavirus Vaccine

7 days ago TN
1 min read

Chinese Authorities Release Details on Proposed Hong Kong Security Legislation

1 week ago TN
1 min read

6.3-Magnitude Quake Hits Southern Japan – Meteorological Agency

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Half A Million in Lockdown As Beijing Fights New Virus Cluster

4 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand enjoys another day free from new coronavirus infections or fatalities

11 mins ago TN
1 min read

Libyan refugee charged with murder in wake of London attack on gay men

18 mins ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19 Situation Administration finalizes Phase 5 restrictions easing plan

27 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close