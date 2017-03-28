Tuesday, March 28, 2017
THAI launches direct Beijing-Phuket flights

Thai Airways Airbus A340 (HS-TLA) at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi airport
PHUKET: The inaugural flight of the Thai Airways International (THAI) four-times weekly direct flights from Beijing touched down at Phuket International Airport yesterday (Mar 27), bringing a consortium of tour and travel operators to sample Phuket’s tourism treats in order to sell packages to tourists from mainland China.

“This new THAI route is vital as Phuket becomes ever more popular with tourists and travellers from China who can now conveniently come here for weekends, knowing they’ll find the world’s best beaches, a warm welcome, and unique local experiences that will provide amazing memories,” said Bangornrat Chinaprayoon, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) office in Beijing.

