Chiang Mai University students will host an academic exhibition featuring extrajudicial killings to highlight the alleged injustice related to the fatal shooting of the young Lahu activist Chaiyapoom Pasae.

Nontawat Machai, a student at the university, said the exhibition would be held at the Faculty of Social Sciences on Friday, adding that many legal experts and human rights campaigners would attend the event.

Full story: The Nation

By Nisanart Kangwanwong

The Nation