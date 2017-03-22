Thailand: PM Promises Probe into Killing of Teen Activist

Thailand’s leader Tuesday ordered an investigation into the killing of a 17-year-old activist, as reports surfaced about a soldier turning himself in to police to face charges in the shooting death.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha said he was ordering a probe into the killing of Chaiyaphum Pa-sae at Ban Rinluang, a check point in a remote district of northern Chiang Mai province, on Friday. The teen resisted arrested and attempted to throw a grenade at officers manning the checkpoint, police had stated.

“I will order an investigation into the case. But if you think the military summarily killed him because he is an ethnic, you cannot think so because the government does not bare such a grudge,” the prime minister and junta chief told reporters in Bangkok.

“Anyway, the case will be probed for transparency with evidence and witnesses. Don’t talk too much otherwise it may negatively affect the case,” Prayuth said.

Police said Chaiyaphum was riding in a car with a 19-year-old friend who was driving when officers stopped and searched the vehicle, finding 2,800 hidden methamphetamine pills.

Chaiyaphum allegedly used a knife and grenade to try to escape while his friend was detained, soldiers from the 5th Cavalry Regiment Task Force reported.

“Soldiers said they found a hand grenade to the right of the body,” Panudesh Boonreung, deputy commander for the 5th Police Region Bureau, based in Chiang Mai, told reporters.

According to media reports late Tuesday, a soldier who allegedly killed Chaiyaphum turned himself in to police in Chiang Dao district, was charged with murder and released on bail.

Officers in charge at the station declined to respond to BenarNews when asked about reports of the soldier’s arrest or to release his name. Police officials Cholathep Maichai and Monkol Sumpawapol said they could not release additional information.

Nontarat Phaicharoen

Bangkok

