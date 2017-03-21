Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Thailand, Philippines agree to further bilateral cooperation

BANGKOK, 21 March 2017 (NNT) – The Thai Prime Minister has met with the Philippine President as part of the latter’s official visit to the Kingdom to enhance bilateral cooperation.

At a joint press conference with President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte, Thai Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha announced the two countries’ determination to continue to promote their bilateral relations, which have existed for 68 years, with particular focus on their economic, trade and tourism cooperation.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Surapan Laotharanarit

