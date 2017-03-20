Philippine President to meet with Thai PM tomorrow

BANGKOK, 20 March 2017 (NNT) – The President of the Philippines is scheduled to arrive in Thailand tonight before having a meeting with the Thai Prime Minister tomorrow to discuss bilateral cooperation in various areas.

According to his itinerary, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will arrive at 11:10 pm today at Wing 6 of Don Mueang Royal Thai Air Force Base on an official visit to Thailand as guest of the Royal Thai Government. He will be greeted by Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Somkid Jatusripitak after landing.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Surapan Laotharanarit