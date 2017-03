US carmaker General Motors plans to phase out manufacturing and marketing of its sedan passenger cars in Thailand, leaving only pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles (SUVs) for the local market.

GM produces four models at its production plant in Rayong. Chevrolet Cruze is the only sedan passenger car made locally. The three other models are the Colorado pickup truck and SUV variants Trailblazer and Captiva.

Full story: Bangkok Post

PIYACHART MAIKAEW