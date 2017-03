BANGKOK — The Royal Thai Air Force said it has yet to figure out why one of its jet fighters went down during a Children’s Day airshow two months ago.

An airforce pilot was killed when his JAS 39 Gripen went down in front of hundreds of terrified onlookers during the Jan. 14 show in Songkhla province. The military promised a swift investigation, but there was still no answer to what happened as of Tuesday morning.

By Teeranai Charuvastra