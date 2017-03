The New Democracy Movement has demanded the whole truth about the “extra-judicial killing” of a wellknown hilltribe activist accused by police of resisting arrest and attempting to hurl a hand grenade at policemen.

In a statement issued on Monday regarding the death of Chaiyaphum Pasae, a 17-year old Lahu activist on March 17, the NDM said that it had doubt about the clarification of the police regarding the shooting incident.

By Thai PBS Reporters