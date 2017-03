YASOTHON, 21 March 2017 (NNT) – Tropical storms across the country have resulted in damage to up to 18 provinces with over 300 trees felled in Yasothon alone.

As many as 11 homes have had their roofs torn off by high winds in Yasothon province, with one rice silo holding over 1 tons of rice reporting its roof being taken off and resulting in heavy damage. Authorities have been dispatched across the province to assess damage and provide aid.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua