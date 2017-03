The so-called “scrutiny superboard”, overseeing the multi-billion-baht state procurement projects, has decided to scrap the terms of reference (ToR) for five controversial double-track railway projects as part of its move to eliminate alleged irregularities.

New ToR as well as new bidding procedures will be drafted.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WICHIT CHANTANUSORNSIRI & AMORNRAT MAHITTHIROOK