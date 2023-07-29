Ferry to Koh Samui Malfunctions and Strands Frightened Passengers for Hours

TN July 29, 2023
Ferry to Koh Samui

Ferry to Koh Samui island. Photo: Pedro Krtička. CC BY 3.0.




Passengers on a ferry from Donsak to Samui Island suffered a major scare after the boat engine malfunctioned for more than two hours.

Koh Samui ferry sinks at Don Sak pier

Mr. Om-In Limsuwan, who was one of the passengers on the ferry told the Phuket Express that on Thursday night (July 27th), the ferry departed from a pier in Donsak at 7:00 P.M.. The arrival on Koh Samui was scheduled for 8:30 P.M.. At about 8:00 P.M., the ferry engine failed which meant the electricity on the ferry was also shut off. The ferry was between the Fourth Island and Fifth Island at the time of the malfunction.

By Goongnang Suksawat

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational



