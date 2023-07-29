Ferry to Koh Samui Malfunctions and Strands Frightened Passengers for Hours
Passengers on a ferry from Donsak to Samui Island suffered a major scare after the boat engine malfunctioned for more than two hours.
Koh Samui ferry sinks at Don Sak pier
Mr. Om-In Limsuwan, who was one of the passengers on the ferry told the Phuket Express that on Thursday night (July 27th), the ferry departed from a pier in Donsak at 7:00 P.M.. The arrival on Koh Samui was scheduled for 8:30 P.M.. At about 8:00 P.M., the ferry engine failed which meant the electricity on the ferry was also shut off. The ferry was between the Fourth Island and Fifth Island at the time of the malfunction.
By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational
