Vietnamese fishing boat seized in Songkhla, 5 crew arrested

SONGKHLA: A Vietnamese fishing boat was seized and its five crewmen arrested for illegally fishing in Thai territorial waters on Saturday.

Navy coastal patrol boat Tor 114 was dispatched to an area 51 nautical miles from the mouth of the Songkhla navigation channel to investigate after a number of Vietnamese boats were reported to be fishing in Thai territorial waters, said Vice Admiral Jaraskiat Chaiyaphan, commander of the 2nd Naval Area and director of the Region 2 Thailand Maritime Enforcement Command Centre.

