Thai Government Promotes Cross-Border Tourism Drive Across 5 ASEAN Nations

BANGKOK (NNT) – The government endorses the initiation of collaboration and the enhancement of capabilities in the competitive tourism sector within the ASEAN region, adopting a unified destination approach known as “One Destination” and promoting Two-way Tourism through the Cross-Border Tourism Drive project involving Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia, Laos, and Vietnam.

Could Thailand Really Introduce a Schengen Style Visa for Parts of Southeast Asia?

Efforts to drive the initiative include studying convenient and safe routes, researching potential local tourism destinations, and ensuring facilities for self-driving tourists along the route.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Kattaleeya Seesuthon

National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!