Thai Government Promotes Cross-Border Tourism Drive Across 5 ASEAN Nations

Chiang Saen Checkpoint Thailand-Laos Border Crossing
BANGKOK (NNT) – The government endorses the initiation of collaboration and the enhancement of capabilities in the competitive tourism sector within the ASEAN region, adopting a unified destination approach known as “One Destination” and promoting Two-way Tourism through the Cross-Border Tourism Drive project involving Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia, Laos, and Vietnam.

Efforts to drive the initiative include studying convenient and safe routes, researching potential local tourism destinations, and ensuring facilities for self-driving tourists along the route.

