Thai team of snow sculptors wins second prize at Sapporo Snow Festival

A Thai snow sculpting team has achieved a remarkable feat, clinching 2nd place at the 2024 Sapporo Snow Festival with their masterpiece titled “The Naga Fireballs”.

Comprising Kusol Boonkopsongserm, Amnuaysak Srisuk, and Krissana Wongthet, Thailand’s team secured the first runner-up prize at the 48th Sapporo International Snow Sculpture Competition, held as part of the 74th Sapporo Snow Festival in Sapporo City, Hokkaido, Japan. Their aim was to defend their championship title and to be among the top 3 teams, a goal they joyously achieved.

Inspired by the mysterious Naga Fireballs phenomenon, whose origin remains debated, the team combined drawing skills with ice sculpting abilities to create their artwork. Despite having practiced sculpting styrofoam in Thailand, they faced the challenge of adjusting to the different conditions in Japan, without prior practice time. Their sculpture required careful balance and positioning, setting it apart from traditional solid snow sculptures. Additionally, unpredictable weather conditions, including frequent snowfalls and warmer temperatures, added to their challenge. Nevertheless, they completed their creation in three and a half days.

The Thai snow sculpting team feel proud and delighted after clinching the 2nd place at the 2024 Sapporo Snow Festival with their masterpiece "The Naga Fireballs".

This year’s festival marked its return after a COVID-19 hiatus since 2019, presenting additional challenges for the team, who had to re-establish their rhythm after four years. Despite slight delays, the team completed their work with pride. Judges not only evaluated the aesthetics but also appreciated the concept behind the artwork, bringing joy to all involved.

This collaboration marked the 10th time the trio had worked together, showcasing their extensive experience in various competitions. They expressed gratitude to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) for their support and for providing this opportunity.

The 74th Sapporo Snow Festival, held from February 3rd to 7th, 2024, stands as Japan’s largest snow festival, annually attracting over 2 million tourists from Japan and around the world.

-Thailand News (TN)

