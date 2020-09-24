Phuket to Hold Vegetarian Festival in October





PHUKET, Sept 24 (TNA) – Phuket will go ahead with the annual vegetarian festival from Oct 17-25 with strict disease control measures to be put in place.

Phuket vice governor, Wongsakorn Nunchukan said although there has been no foreign tourists, coming to Phuket so far, the province will still organize the annual vegetarian festival to carry on the tradition and promote local tourism. All activities will be held under the “new normal” measures.

