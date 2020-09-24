September 24, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Phuket to Hold Vegetarian Festival in October

1 min read
53 mins ago TN
Phuket vegetarian festival

Phuket vegetarian festival. Photo: Electrostatico.


PHUKET, Sept 24 (TNA) – Phuket will go ahead with the annual vegetarian festival from Oct 17-25 with strict disease control measures to be put in place.

Phuket vice governor, Wongsakorn Nunchukan said although there has been no foreign tourists, coming to Phuket so far, the province will still organize the annual vegetarian festival to carry on the tradition and promote local tourism. All activities will be held under the “new normal” measures.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Phuket to Hold Vegetarian Festival in October 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Newborn boy found abandoned in Patong

1 day ago TN
1 min read

Scandinavians eye long stays in Phuket under new Special Tourist Visa

3 days ago TN
1 min read

Russian woman killed in motorbike accident on Rawai beachfront

4 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Thai-driven Porsche 911 RSR out-performs at ’24 Hours of Le Mans 2020′

7 mins ago TN
1 min read

Police Deployed to Guard Thai Parliament

33 mins ago TN
1 min read

Two new COVID-19 cases from USA recorded in Thailand on Thursday

43 mins ago TN
1 min read

Phuket to Hold Vegetarian Festival in October

53 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close