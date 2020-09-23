September 23, 2020

Great Wall Motors to Start Production Next Year

Great Wall Motors PAO Chinese Off-Road Pickup

Great Wall Motors PAO Chinese Off-Road Pickup. Photo: Jengtingchen. CC BY-SA 4.0.


BANGKOK, Sept 23 (TNA) — Great Wall Motors (GWM), a giant automobile manufacturer of China, will start its production in Thailand next year with a capacity of 80,000 units a year, Industry Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said.

After his meeting with Zhang Jiaming, president of GWM’s ASEAN operations, Mr Suriya said GWM would improve the production lines that it had taken over within the fourth quarter of this year for the production of vehicles with internal combustion engines and electric vehicles.

