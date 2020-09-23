Great Wall Motors to Start Production Next Year

Great Wall Motors to Start Production Next Year1 min read
BANGKOK, Sept 23 (TNA) — Great Wall Motors (GWM), a giant automobile manufacturer of China, will start its production in Thailand next year with a capacity of 80,000 units a year, Industry Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said.
After his meeting with Zhang Jiaming, president of GWM’s ASEAN operations, Mr Suriya said GWM would improve the production lines that it had taken over within the fourth quarter of this year for the production of vehicles with internal combustion engines and electric vehicles.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA