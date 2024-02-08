TAT working on details of extended Songkran celebrations

TN
Songkran Festival (Thai New Year) in Chiang Mai, Thailand
Estimated read time 1 min read

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) will hold meetings next week with the Culture and Interior ministries, the private sector and other relevant agencies to discuss details of this year’s Songkran celebrations, which will last from April 1 until 21. Events and activities, their format, locations and the budget required will be on the agenda.

UNESCO certifies Songkran as part of humanity’s intangible cultural heritage

According to TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool, the highlights of the celebrations will be at popular locations in Bangkok, such as Siam Square, Ratchadamnoen Avenue, Icon Siam, Aisatique and several temples along the Chao Phraya River.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours

Leave a Reply