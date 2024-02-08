TAT working on details of extended Songkran celebrations

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) will hold meetings next week with the Culture and Interior ministries, the private sector and other relevant agencies to discuss details of this year’s Songkran celebrations, which will last from April 1 until 21. Events and activities, their format, locations and the budget required will be on the agenda.

UNESCO certifies Songkran as part of humanity’s intangible cultural heritage

According to TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool, the highlights of the celebrations will be at popular locations in Bangkok, such as Siam Square, Ratchadamnoen Avenue, Icon Siam, Aisatique and several temples along the Chao Phraya River.

