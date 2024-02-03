UNESCO certifies Songkran as part of humanity’s intangible cultural heritage

UNESCO has issued an official certificate inscribing Songkran, the traditional Thai New Year festival, as part of humanity’s intangible cultural heritage, following the intergovernmental convention for the safeguarding of intangible cultural heritage in Botswana.

Thailand’s Songkran Listed as UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage

Kowit Pakamart, director-general of the Cultural Promotion Department, said that the government plans to celebrate Songkran in grand style, to promote this traditional festival as an element of Thailand’s soft power and tourist attraction from April 1st-21st.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

