Bangkok to Revamp Bus Numbers After Complaints

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Thai Transport Ministry is revising its recently updated bus route numbers due to feedback from disgruntled passengers who found the changes confusing. Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit said the revision would eliminate the dash between zone and route numbers to simplify the system for commuters.

Electric buses for Bangkok Bus Service

The move comes in the wake of alterations made to bus routes in Greater Bangkok last month as part of an initiative to reform the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA), which included renumbering routes such as bus No.59 to 1-8, where the initial digit denoted the service area and “E” indicated expressway usage. These modifications, however, have been met with widespread criticism for their ambiguity and insufficient dissemination of information to the public.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Krajangwit Johjit

National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!