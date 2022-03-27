Four rangers injured in Southern bomb explosion









NARATHIWAT: Four rangers were injured in a bomb explosion in Si Sakhon district on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The incident occurred at about 6.20pm when eight rangers from Ranger Company 4912 were travelling in two pickups on the way back to their base after attending a sports event at Ban Tamong, the Moo 2 village in tambon Choeng Khiri.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Abdullah Benjakat

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





