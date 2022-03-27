Four rangers injured in Southern bomb explosion
NARATHIWAT: Four rangers were injured in a bomb explosion in Si Sakhon district on Saturday afternoon, police said.
The incident occurred at about 6.20pm when eight rangers from Ranger Company 4912 were travelling in two pickups on the way back to their base after attending a sports event at Ban Tamong, the Moo 2 village in tambon Choeng Khiri.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Abdullah Benjakat
BANGKOK POST
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!