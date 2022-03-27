March 27, 2022

Four rangers injured in Southern bomb explosion

15 hours ago TN
Paluru, Su-ngai Padi District in Narathiwat

Paluru, Su-ngai Padi District, Narathiwat, southern Thailand. Photo: กิตติ เลขะกุล.




NARATHIWAT: Four rangers were injured in a bomb explosion in Si Sakhon district on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The incident occurred at about 6.20pm when eight rangers from Ranger Company 4912 were travelling in two pickups on the way back to their base after attending a sports event at Ban Tamong, the Moo 2 village in tambon Choeng Khiri.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Abdullah Benjakat
BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Traffic signs on Ban Na, Chana District of Songkhla

Illegal migrants en route to Malaysia arrested in Songkhla

2 days ago TN
Street in downtown Nakhon Si Thammarat

‘Wanted’ drug smuggler, girlfriend arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat

5 days ago TN
Nok Air Boeing 737-400 aircraft

Discounts plan to boost idle Betong airport

6 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Cryptocurrency coins: Bitcoin, ethereum, XRP, Litecoin

Thailand bans cryptocurrencies as a payment method in the country

9 hours ago TN
Amazing view of the sea in Phuket

Vietnamese man tries to row from Thailand to India for love

9 hours ago TN
Paluru, Su-ngai Padi District in Narathiwat

Four rangers injured in Southern bomb explosion

15 hours ago TN
Ban Mai Nong Sai in Sa Kaeo

Police impound 3 trucks of Chinese-made COVID test kits bound for Cambodia

15 hours ago TN
Bank of Thailand building in Bangkok

Bank of Thailand Plans Rules on Virtual Banks and Open Banking

15 hours ago TN