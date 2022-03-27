March 27, 2022

Vietnamese man tries to row from Thailand to India for love

9 hours ago TN
Amazing view of the sea in Phuket

Amazing view of the sea in Phuket. Photo: Mussi Katz / flickr.




Ho Hoang Hung, who wanted to cross 2,000 kilometers from Thailand to India in a rubber dinghy just to see his wife, from whom he has been estranged for two years due to strict travel restrictions because of the pandemic.

Without maps, compasses, GPS or spare clothes he left Vietnam, flew to Bangkok and took a bus to Phuket, where he learned he needed a visa to enter India and decided to continue his journey by boat to his destination.

The 37-year-old man was rescued by the Thai Navy while inside a dinghy, carrying jerrycans of water and sachets of dehydrated food.

After two weeks of cold and wind, some fishermen spotted him and alerted the authorities who after rescuing him arrested him, said the captain of the Thai maritime security command center, Pichet Songtan.

Ho Hoang Hung, is currently in Phuket, where he will be interrogated by Thai authorities who have already contacted the Vietnamese and Indian embassies to investigate the case.

-Thailand News (TN)

