Indonesians Arrested for Using Counterfeit Credit Cards
BANGKOK, Oct 16 (TNA) — Tourist police arrested two Indonesians for allegedly using forged credit cards causing damage worth about 2 million baht.
Tourist police commissioner Pol Lt Gen Chettha Komolwatthana said Mr Alexander Eddilias and Miss Estee Rasdia were arrested at a room in a hotel in Pratunam area. Police found with them 22 counterfeit credit cards, a notebook computer, a card data recording device and credit card slips.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA