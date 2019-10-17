Thu. Oct 17th, 2019

Indonesians Arrested for Using Counterfeit Credit Cards

Siam area in Pathum Wan

Siam area in the Pathum Wan district of Bangkok. Photo: Paolobon140.


BANGKOK, Oct 16 (TNA) — Tourist police arrested two Indonesians for allegedly using forged credit cards causing damage worth about 2 million baht.

Tourist police commissioner Pol Lt Gen Chettha Komolwatthana said Mr Alexander Eddilias and Miss Estee Rasdia were arrested at a room in a hotel in Pratunam area. Police found with them 22 counterfeit credit cards, a notebook computer, a card data recording device and credit card slips.

