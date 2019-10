SAMUT PRAKAN: Hundreds of workers fled to safety when a chicken processing plant caught fire and leaked ammonia in Bang Sao Thong district early on Thursday morning.

The fire was reported about 1am at the 20-rai chicken butchery operated by McKey Food Services (Thailand) Co on Thepharak Road in tambon Bang Sao Thong.

Sutthiwit Chayutworakan

BANGKOK POST

