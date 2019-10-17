Thu. Oct 17th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Pitch@Palace ASEAN comes to Thailand

2 min read
1 min ago TN
Pitch@Palace ASEAN event in Bangkok

Pitch@Palace ASEAN event in Bangkok. Image: Pitch@Palace.


The Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN) in Thailand in collaboration with Pitch@Palace Global and with the support of the Office of Small and Medium Enterprise Promotion (OSMEP) under the Prime Minister’s Office will be hosting the “Pitch@Palace ASEAN” event in Bangkok on 3rd and 4th November, 2019. The event will consist of a Boot Camp on 3rd November and the final Pitch@Palace ASEAN Event will take place at IconSiam on 4th November.

“Pitch@Palace ASEAN” will kick start a series of activities that GEN Thailand will be organizing from November 2019 – June 2020 under the theme of “Inspiring Entrepreneurship Thailand 4.0” to further stimulate the entrepreneurial spirit in Thailand and across ASEAN.

Initiated by HRH The Prince Andrew, Duke of York in London in 2014, “Pitch@Palace” aims to support entrepreneurs in accelerating their ventures by providing a platform for them to present and connect to an audience of influencers, investors and experts across different industries. Entrepreneurs representing Thailand and ASEAN countries will be selected to participate.

HRH will attend both the Boot Camp and the final Event. The Audience will select the winners, who will participate in the Pitch@Palace Global 4.0 at St. James’s Palace in London on 11th December 2019.

Application is now open for interested entrepreneurs in Thailand and across all ASEAN countries on www.gethai.org and https://pitchatpalace.com/aseanapplication/. Enrollment deadline is October 15, 2019 so hurry and apply to take your startup to a global level!

Press Release

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Thai people join merit-making ceremonies in remembrance of the passing of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej

4 days ago TN
1 min read

Heavy rain, gusty winds forecast through Tuesday

6 days ago TN
1 min read

Economic cabinet approves stimulus package to boost tourism

6 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

2 min read

Pitch@Palace ASEAN comes to Thailand

1 min ago TN
1 min read

Hundreds of workers flee as fire engulfs chicken processing plant

4 hours ago TN
1 min read

Indonesians Arrested for Using Counterfeit Credit Cards

4 hours ago TN
1 min read

Three drug dealers arrested with variety of drugs in Sri Racha

1 day ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close