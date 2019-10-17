Pitch@Palace ASEAN comes to Thailand





The Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN) in Thailand in collaboration with Pitch@Palace Global and with the support of the Office of Small and Medium Enterprise Promotion (OSMEP) under the Prime Minister’s Office will be hosting the “Pitch@Palace ASEAN” event in Bangkok on 3rd and 4th November, 2019. The event will consist of a Boot Camp on 3rd November and the final Pitch@Palace ASEAN Event will take place at IconSiam on 4th November.

“Pitch@Palace ASEAN” will kick start a series of activities that GEN Thailand will be organizing from November 2019 – June 2020 under the theme of “Inspiring Entrepreneurship Thailand 4.0” to further stimulate the entrepreneurial spirit in Thailand and across ASEAN.

Initiated by HRH The Prince Andrew, Duke of York in London in 2014, “Pitch@Palace” aims to support entrepreneurs in accelerating their ventures by providing a platform for them to present and connect to an audience of influencers, investors and experts across different industries. Entrepreneurs representing Thailand and ASEAN countries will be selected to participate.

HRH will attend both the Boot Camp and the final Event. The Audience will select the winners, who will participate in the Pitch@Palace Global 4.0 at St. James’s Palace in London on 11th December 2019.

Application is now open for interested entrepreneurs in Thailand and across all ASEAN countries on www.gethai.org and https://pitchatpalace.com/aseanapplication/. Enrollment deadline is October 15, 2019 so hurry and apply to take your startup to a global level!

