King told red-shirt villages are now yellow at heart





His Majesty has been told that many red-shirt villages that used to support former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra are now sworn to uphold the monarchy.

“They are from the red-shirt villages to protect the monarchy,” Her Majesty the Queen told His Majesty as he was mingling with supporters at Wing 23 of the air force in Udon Thani on Tuesday night.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassana Nanuam, Prasit Tangpraset and Saritdet Marukatat

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



