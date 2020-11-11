King told red-shirt villages are now yellow at heart

King told red-shirt villages are now yellow at heart1 min read
His Majesty has been told that many red-shirt villages that used to support former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra are now sworn to uphold the monarchy.
“They are from the red-shirt villages to protect the monarchy,” Her Majesty the Queen told His Majesty as he was mingling with supporters at Wing 23 of the air force in Udon Thani on Tuesday night.
