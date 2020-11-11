November 11, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

King told red-shirt villages are now yellow at heart

1 min read
17 mins ago TN
Red shirt sin Bangkok on 23 March 2010

Red shirt sin Bangkok on 23 March 2010. Photo: K.rol2007 / flickr. CC BY 2.0.


His Majesty has been told that many red-shirt villages that used to support former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra are now sworn to uphold the monarchy.

“They are from the red-shirt villages to protect the monarchy,” Her Majesty the Queen told His Majesty as he was mingling with supporters at Wing 23 of the air force in Udon Thani on Tuesday night.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassana Nanuam, Prasit Tangpraset and Saritdet Marukatat
BANGKOK POST

King told red-shirt villages are now yellow at heart 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Thailand has relaxed criteria for issuing tourist visas

10 mins ago TN
1 min read

South Korean Soldier Has COVID-19 After Return from Thailand

27 mins ago TN
1 min read

Cold weather arrives with temperatures set to fall further in coming days

2 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Thailand has relaxed criteria for issuing tourist visas

10 mins ago TN
1 min read

King told red-shirt villages are now yellow at heart

17 mins ago TN
1 min read

South Korean Soldier Has COVID-19 After Return from Thailand

27 mins ago TN
1 min read

Cold weather arrives with temperatures set to fall further in coming days

2 hours ago TN

About TN

Copyright © 2020 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close