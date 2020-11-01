Crowds in yellow shirts show up to greet King and Queen at the Grand Palace





A huge crowd, most wearing yellow shirts, showed up today (Sunday) in front of the Grand Palace, to greet Their Majesties the King and Queen and members of the Royal Family as they were attending a traditional ceremony at the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, to change the robe of the Buddha statue.

After the ceremony, Their Majesties and members of the Royal Family left the palace to meet well-wishers, who greeted the Monarch with constant chants of “Long Live the King”.

By Thai PBS World

