Ambassadors visit Phuket viewing readiness to welcome foreign tourists
PHUKET (NNT) – Ambassadors from 15 countries have visited Phuket, as part of the island’s reopening to foreign tourists to enable economic recovery.
Phuket Deputy Governor, Piyapong Chuwong along with General Manager of Phuket International Airport, Pilot Officer Thanee Chuangchoo, and Chair of the Phuket Tourist Association, Bhummikitti Ruktaengam welcomed ambassadors and their spouses.
