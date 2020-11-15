TAT to propose allowing greater tourist access to “We Tour Together” program





The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) will propose that the board of the Centre for the Management of the Economic Situation during COVID-19 ease conditions to allow for greater access to the Rao Tiew Duay Gan (We Tour Together) program by tourists, in order to boost domestic tourism and help the travel and hospitality sectors battered by the contagion.

The Association of Domestic Travel Businesses proposed, via the TAT, that package tours, for retirees who have who have high purchasing power and can travel during weekdays, should be included in the program. The Thai Travel Agents Association (TTAA), meanwhile, proposed that premium tourists, booking overseas package tours, should have access to the program as well.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



