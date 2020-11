Typhoon Vamco is expected to hit the North and Northeast on Sunday and Monday, but spare the flooded areas of the lower Northeast.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported on Saturday that Vamco, a category 5 typhoon, was centred in the middle of the South China Sea and heading towards the Vietnamese city of Da Nang.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

