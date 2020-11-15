November 15, 2020

Philippine Typhoon Vamco Survivor: Trapped Like ‘Sardines in a Can’

Flooding from Typhoon Ondoy (Ketsana), Philippines 2009

As rescuers scrambled Friday to reach more people trapped by slowly receding floods spawned by Typhoon Vamco in Metro Manila, one survivor recounted her dramatic escape when she saved herself and her five grandchildren as water quickly filled their home.

Dozens of Filipinos were reported killed and dozens more missing in the wake of Vamco (Ulysses), the third typhoon to strike the country in as many weeks, authorities said Friday.

Geraldine Rabino, a 53-year-old resident of Marikana city – one of the areas in the Philippine capital region inundated as a result of heavy rainfall from the typhoon – said her family had prepared for the storm, and she had thought they would be spared its wrath.

By early Wednesday night, Rabino said her family had moved their appliances and belongings to the second floor of their house. But as torrential rains lashed the Philippines, the floodwaters rose and seeped through their first floor.

“We thought it’s going to reach only up to our hips, or our necks at most,” Rabino told BenarNews.

With only about four inches before the water reached their top floor, Rabino used a wooden ladder as a bridge for her grandchildren to go to their neighbors’ house.

“Even me, at my weight and age, I was forced to crawl on the ladder as well,” the woman said.

