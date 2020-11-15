November 15, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Typhoon Vamco Makes Landfall in Vietnam Days After Pummeling Philippines

1 min read
14 mins ago TN
Floods in Hanoi Vietnam

Floods in Hanoi Vietnam. Photo: Ngocnb. CC BY-SA 3.0.


MOSCOW, November 15 (Sputnik) – Typhoon Vamco, which wreaked havoc on the Philippines earlier in the week, made landfall on Vietnam Sunday, media reported.

The typhoon struck the central parts of the country with wind speeds of up to 55 miles per hour before weakening to a tropical storm, the Vietnam News portal reported citing national meteorological services.

The typhoon pummeled the Philippines’ main northern island of Luzon on Thursday leaving around 60 people dead. It weakened over land but picked up intensity over water as it continued moving west towards the Asian mainland.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Typhoon Vamco Makes Landfall in Vietnam Days After Pummeling Philippines 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Philippine Typhoon Vamco Survivor: Trapped Like ‘Sardines in a Can’

28 mins ago TN
1 min read

UAE relaxes Islamic laws to allow alcohol consumption, sex outside marriage & criminalizes ‘honor killings’

1 week ago TN
2 min read

Indonesia Falls Into Recession for First Time in 22 Years

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

WHO praises Thailand for COVID-19 control efforts

34 seconds ago TN
1 min read

Typhoon Vamco Makes Landfall in Vietnam Days After Pummeling Philippines

14 mins ago TN
2 min read

Philippine Typhoon Vamco Survivor: Trapped Like ‘Sardines in a Can’

28 mins ago TN
1 min read

Typhoon Vamco warning to farmers in North

34 mins ago TN

About TN

Copyright © 2020 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close