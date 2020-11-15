Typhoon Vamco Makes Landfall in Vietnam Days After Pummeling Philippines





MOSCOW, November 15 (Sputnik) – Typhoon Vamco, which wreaked havoc on the Philippines earlier in the week, made landfall on Vietnam Sunday, media reported.

The typhoon struck the central parts of the country with wind speeds of up to 55 miles per hour before weakening to a tropical storm, the Vietnam News portal reported citing national meteorological services.

The typhoon pummeled the Philippines’ main northern island of Luzon on Thursday leaving around 60 people dead. It weakened over land but picked up intensity over water as it continued moving west towards the Asian mainland.

