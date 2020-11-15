WHO praises Thailand for COVID-19 control efforts





BANGKOK (NNT) – The World Health Organization (WHO) has praised Thailand during the event at the World Health Assembly 2020, as the kingdom has consistently done well in coping with COVID-19.

WHO Director-General, Doctor Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, praised Thailand’s PM as he has led the team of Thai public health officials in fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic. The Director-General Doctor Tedros thanked Thailand during the closing ceremony of the 73rd World Health Assembly, as Thailand has supported the WHO’s efforts to control the disease, and has emerged as a great example of a country that has inspired good cooperation between the government and the public.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Sirakij Pornbanggird,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



