WHO praises Thailand for COVID-19 control efforts
BANGKOK (NNT) – The World Health Organization (WHO) has praised Thailand during the event at the World Health Assembly 2020, as the kingdom has consistently done well in coping with COVID-19.
WHO Director-General, Doctor Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, praised Thailand’s PM as he has led the team of Thai public health officials in fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic. The Director-General Doctor Tedros thanked Thailand during the closing ceremony of the 73rd World Health Assembly, as Thailand has supported the WHO’s efforts to control the disease, and has emerged as a great example of a country that has inspired good cooperation between the government and the public.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Sirakij Pornbanggird,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand