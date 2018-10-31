Thousands Flee as Typhoon Yutu Lashes Northern Philippines





Typhoon Yutu pummeled the northern Philippines on Tuesday, forcing about 10,000 people to flee their homes as heavy rains and strong winds blew away tin roofs, uprooted trees and knocked out power lines, disaster relief officials said.

Officials said it was too early to say if there were any casualties. They said many residents had been warned days before the typhoon hit land.

“Moderate to heavy rains directly associated with the typhoon are expected over northern and central Luzon,” said Ricardo Jalad, head of the government’s disaster risk-reduction agency.

“Residents in these areas, especially those living near river channels, in low-lying areas and mountainous areas are advised to take appropriate actions against possible flooding and landslides,” he said.

Packing winds of up to 150 km (93 miles) per hour Yutu, locally named Rosita, made landfall in the northeast of Luzon island at dawn and barreled its way westward, the state weather bureau said.

Its arrival was weaker than when it devastated the Northern Mariana Islands – a U.S. territory about 9,000 km (5,600 miles) west of the U.S. mainland – late last week. Yutu obliterated the island of Tinian and parts of Saipan, the largest island, with 180 mph winds, according to Reuters.

Tropical cyclone warnings of varying intensities were hoisted in some 30 provinces, including in the capital Manila, where it rained most of the day. Classes in many areas were also suspended Tuesday, while up to 30 domestic and international flights were cancelled.

Full story: BenarNews

Karl Romano

Dagupan, Philippines

Copyright ©2018, BenarNews. Used with the permission of BenarNews.

Share this article