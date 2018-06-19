Supreme Court to decide fate of former FM Surapong this afternoon on Thaksin’s passport scandal

Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Former Deputy Prime Minister Surapong Tovichakchaikul
TN News 0

The Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Political Office Holders has adjourned the ruling in a malfeasance case against former foreign minister Surapong Tovichakchaikul to this afternoon for reinstating a revoked passport for former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

Surapong, 65, was indicted in February last year by the National Anti-Corruption Commission for allegedly violating Article 157 of the Penal Code regarding malfeasance and also committing wrongdoing under the anti-corruption law.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

TN
