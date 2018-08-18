Foreign Ministry cancels e-Passport bidding





The Foreign Ministry has cancelled the latest round of e-bidding for the Third Phase of Thailand’s Electronic Passport (e-Passport III), citing a lack of competition as only one qualified bidder has come forward.

The e-auction was to be held for the production of 15 million Thai electronic passports in a project worth 12 billion baht due to start in March of next year.

Full story: Bangkok Post

PATPON SABPAITOON

BANGKOK POST

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article