Foreign Ministry cancels e-Passport bidding

By TN / August 18, 2018

The Foreign Ministry has cancelled the latest round of e-bidding for the Third Phase of Thailand’s Electronic Passport (e-Passport III), citing a lack of competition as only one qualified bidder has come forward.

The e-auction was to be held for the production of 15 million Thai electronic passports in a project worth 12 billion baht due to start in March of next year.

