Artificial rain-making operations for 13 water-scarce provinces





As many provinces throughout the country are awash with rain and facing flooding, there are 13 provinces in northern, northeastern and central regions which are scarce of water and need help from artificial rain-making operations.

Mr Surasee Kittimonthon, director-general of Department of Royal Rain-making and Agricultural Aviation, said there are rain-fed farming areas in northern, northeastern and central regions which are facing water shortage for farming while many provinces have been lashed with rains.

By Thai PBS

