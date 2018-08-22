World No Smoking Day
Phuket

Phuket to launch anti-smoking campaign next month

By TN / August 22, 2018

PHUKET, 22nd August 2018 (NNT) – Phuket City Municipality and related agencies are set to launch an anti-smoking campaign next month in the hope of making Phuket a smoke-free city.

Phuket City Municipality Mayor Somjai Suwannasuphobna said today the campaign was developed out of concerns for the health of non-smokers.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close