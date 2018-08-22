Phuket to launch anti-smoking campaign next month





PHUKET, 22nd August 2018 (NNT) – Phuket City Municipality and related agencies are set to launch an anti-smoking campaign next month in the hope of making Phuket a smoke-free city.

Phuket City Municipality Mayor Somjai Suwannasuphobna said today the campaign was developed out of concerns for the health of non-smokers.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

